Burlington man charged after 2 women sexually assaulted

Trevor Cant is facing sex assault charges in Halton Region. (Supplied)

A Burlington man has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting two women.

In a release issued on Tuesday, Halton Regional Police said one victim made a report about an alleged sexual assault almost two weeks ago, which resulted in the arrest of a suspect identified as 35-year-old Trevor Cant.

He was charged with sexual assault and voyeurism.

Investigators later discovered a second victim and as a result, Cant was additionally charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm (strangulation).The charges have not been tested in court.

Police said the suspect is known to go on dating and social media apps where he uses the usernames Trevor Cant and Tre Dizz.

Investigators have released a photo of the suspect as they believe there may be additional victims.

Police are asking anyone withinformation to contact them at 905-825-4777 ext. 8799 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.