3 men, teen allegedly break into family’s home in Milton early Thursday morning

Three men and a 17-year-old boy are facing several charges after allegedly breaking into a family’s home in Milton earlier this week and trying to escape in a stolen vehicle.

Just before 5 a.m. on Thursday, Halton Regional Police say three of the suspects broke through the front door of a residence located in the area of Clark Boulevard and Thompson Road South.

Once the suspects were inside and on the second level of the home, according to police, they confronted the family of four, including a young boy. Police allege two suspects brandished a screwdriver and a large knife while demanding cash, jewelry and car keys.

Officers said they found the suspects in a Chevrolet Volt parked outside of the family home. The suspect vehicle tried to escape, but police said they struck a cruiser in the process, giving police the chance to “safely immobilize the suspect vehicle and arrest the male driver.”

The three suspects inside of the home tried to run away, but police quickly found them in the immediate area and arrested them. Police add the Chevrolet Volt was stolen from Durham Region earlier this month.

The family members did not sustain physical injuries from the incident.

Police arrested a 17-year-old boy, 18-year-old Jalen Harriott, 25-year-old Shivam Miglani and 28-year-old Gurpreet Singh in connection with the home invasion. They are facing numerous charges all together, including robbery and break and enter.

Miglani and Singh face failure to comply with probation order charges, and Miglani also faces a failure to comply with release order charge. The charges have not been tested in court.

Investigators are asking anyone with additional information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.