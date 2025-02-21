Police arrest 5 and lay more than 50 charges in a drugs and firearms bust in the GTA

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) arrested five and laid over 50 charges in a large drugs and guns bust in the GTA. (HRPS)

Five people are facing more than 50 charges combined following a large drug and firearms bust, as part of a police operation to dismantle a drug supply network in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

Police said they executed eight search warrants at homes in Oakville, Brampton and Toronto as a part of the investigation dubbed Project Regal between Feb. 8 and Feb. 10.

Approximately 11 kilograms of cocaine, around half a kilogram of methamphetamine, three ounces of fentanyl, two loaded firearms, two Kevlar vests, a re-vinned BMW sedan and around $250,000 of cash were seized, Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) said in a news release Friday.

Joseph Campbell, 31, of Oakville has been charged with 23 criminal offences, including 18 counts of trafficking a controlled substance.

Brendon Rego, 30, of Brampton has been charged with twelve criminal offences, including two counts of breach of a firearm prohibition order.

Damion Rego, 31, of Orangeville has been charged with six criminal offences including possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Shaun Homem, 37, of Brampton has been charged with eight criminal offences, including two counts of possession of controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Tristan Bonnick, 33, of Brampton has been charged with two counts of trafficking a controlled substance.

The charges have not been tested in court.

“The seizure of these drugs, firearms, and other stolen property sends a strong message - we will not tolerate this criminal activity in our region,” Insp. Raf Skwarka of Regional Investigative Services said.

Police are asking anyone with additional information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.