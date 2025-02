One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after the vehicle they were driving struck a snowbank and rolled onto its side on the Queen Elizabeth Way in Burlington on Feb. 23. (Burlington OPP photos)

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after the vehicle they were driving struck a snowbank and rolled onto its side on the Queen Elizabeth Way in Burlington.

The incident happened on Sunday just after 7 p.m. at the North Shore exit heading to Toronto.

Burlington OPP said the motorist, who was the vehicle’s lone occupant, was attempting to merge from the exit lane at the last minute and hit a snowbank.

No charges have been laid.