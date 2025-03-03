Police investigating early morning shooting in Georgetown

An early morning shooting in Georgetown Monday has Halton police on the lookout for suspects.

Police say several gunshots were fired between 4 and 4:30 a.m. at a house in the area of Highway 7 and Trafalgar Road, and hit a front-facing window. Investigators believe the shots were fired towards the home from Highway 7.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Police believe the shooting was targeted and say there is no threat to public safety.

No suspect descriptions were provided by police.

Anyone with dashcam footage of the area or who may have seen something suspicious are asked to contact police at 905-825-4777 ext. 2416 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.