Man, 35, charged for allegedly committing indecent act on Lakeshore West GO train

Dhiraj Bhalla, 35, of Hamilton has been charged in an indecent act investigation. (Halton Regional Police)

A 35-year-old man from Hamilton has been charged after allegedly committing an indecent act on a GO train last month.

It happened on Feb. 7 on the Lakeshore West line from Union Station to Burlington.

Halton police said a man sat down near a group of women and allegedly exposed his genitals.

He then looked directly at one woman while committing an indecent act, police allege.

Police said the group moved to another train car and reported the incident to a customer service representative when they arrived at Appleby GO station.

Police were subsequently notified and their investigation led to the suspect being arrested at Union Station on Feb. 25.

He has been identified as 35-year-old Dhiraj Bhalla, of Hamilton. He has been charged with indecent act.

Investigators have released a photo of the suspect and said there may be additional victims.

They are asking anyone with information to contact them at 905-825-4777, ext. 2316, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.