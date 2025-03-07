Driver charged for allegedly speeding, using shoulder to pass vehicles on QEW

A 45-year-old man has been charged for allegedly speeding and using the shoulder to pass other vehicles on the Queen Elizabeth Way in Burlington on Sunday.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said their officer observed a vehicle travelling at an “extremely high rate of speed” on the Fort Erie-bound QEW near Guelph Line just before 11 p.m.

“The vehicle was a dark-coloured SUV with the 4-way flashers activated and was estimated to be driving in excess of 200 km/h at times and using the shoulder to pass vehicles,” OPP said in a news release on Thursday.

The SUV was stopped before the Burlington Skyway bridge, and police said the driver was arrested.

OPP identified the driver as Corey Jackson from Sudbury. He has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Police added that they were investigating whether the driver and the SUV are linked to other recent incidents of dangerous driving on the highway.

On the afternoon of Feb. 25, OPP received three reports from independent witnesses that a similar vehicle was driving dangerously on the Toronto-bound QEW.

Four other witnesses reported similar incidents two days later.

OPP are asking anyone who may have dashcam footage or information related to these incidents to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.