Public warning issued after alleged sexual assault in Oakville: police

Halton Regional Police have issued a public safety warning about a man wanted for an alleged sexual assault in Oakville.

In a release issued Friday, investigators say it happened shortly after midnight on Mar. 14 on Sovereign Street near Jones Street and Lakeshore Road West.

Police say a woman was walking when she was approached by a man who started talking to her.

He then sexually assaulted her, according to police.

The woman defended herself, prompting the suspect to flee on foot, police said. She was not physically injured.

Halton police are now looking for a white man in his 50’s, standing between five-foot-three to five-foot-four, with a small, thin build, sunken face, and wiry beard. They say his eyes are described as small and set close together, and he was wearing a dark-coloured toque and a long sleeve shirt at the time of the alleged assault.

Police are advising residents in the area to be vigilant and say to report any suspicious activity or information to police at 905-825-4777 ext. 8970, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.