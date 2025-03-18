4 people facing several charges in connection with drug trafficking network in Halton Region

Four people are facing several charges in connection with a months-long drug trafficking investigation where nearly 20 kilograms of cocaine was seized, among other hard drugs. (Halton Regional Police Service)

Four people are facing several charges in connection with a months-long drug trafficking investigation where nearly 20 kilograms of cocaine was seized, among other hard drugs.

Halton Regional Police Service say they launched a four-month long investigation, dubbed Project Cortex, into a trafficking network operating in the region and throughout Hamilton.

Police executed four search warrants at homes in Burlington, Grimsby and Oakville in February and March. As a result of those, police say they seized 19.5 kilograms of cocaine, one kilogram of fentanyl, 100 millilitres of GHB, 138 oxycodone pills, 40 clonazepam pills, 10 grams of crystal meth and $42,750 in cash.

Police say they also found two loaded handguns, two loaded magazines and one extended magazine.

Police arrested four people from Burlington, Grimsby and Oakville, aged between 25 and 43 years, and laid more than 20 charges amongst them.

Sarah Andersen, Duvontaye Gray, Ahmad Hassan and Sarah Andersen have all been charged. For a full list of charges they are facing, follow this link. The charges have not been tested in court.

Investigators are asking anyone with additional information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.