Fire at Oakville car dealership deemed ‘suspicious’: fire officials

An early morning fire at an Oakville car dealership on Tuesday is being investigated as suspicious.

Oakville Fire Chief Paul Boissonneault told CP24 that crews responded to a fire at Key Auto on Wyecroft Road near Third Line at 3:30 a.m.

Heavy smoke and flames were visible when they arrived, according to Boissonneault, but the fire was quickly brought under control.

No injuries were reported.

The fire has been deemed suspicious, and the Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified, Boissonneault said.

He added that there was no structural damage to the building and a damage estimate is still being determined.