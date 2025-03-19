Man facing charges after woman allegedly assaulted boarding bus in Burlington: police

Halton police say they've arrested Bryan Pillon, 34, after an alleged sexual assault in Burlington.

Halton police say they’ve arrested a man after an alleged sexual assault in Burlington on Monday.

Police say a woman was boarding a bus on Fairview Street near Walkers Line at around 6:30 a.m.

While she was boarding, the male suspect was exiting the bus and that was when the assault allegedly took place, according to police.

He then fled the scene on foot, they say.

Police add that the woman and the suspect do not know each other.

Halton police have now arrested 34-year-old Bryan Pillon. He has been charged with one count of sexual assault and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order. The charges have not been tested in court.

Investigators believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information to contact the Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit at 905-825-4777 ext. 8970.

Police are reminding the public that there is no statute of limitation when it comes to reporting a sexual assault.