3 suspects wanted in attempted robbery at Oakville jewelry store

Halton police are looking for two men and a woman after an attempted robbery at an Oakville jewelry store this week.

Police say at around 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday, three suspects entered Oakville Jewellery on Lakeshore Road East near Trafalgar Road and Dunn Street.

One suspect held the door while the other two smashed display cases with hammers, police say.

Store employees intervened before any jewelry was taken, police say. The suspects fled in a black Nissan Altima.

Police say one store employee was struck on the shoulder with a hammer and suffered a minor injury.

Investigators located the Nissan Altima abandoned a short time later in the area of Lakeshore and Trafalgar roads.

Investigation later revealed that the Altima was initially stolen from Peel Region.

On Friday, police released photos of the three suspects.

The first is described as a male with a larger build and long black hair that police say could possibly be a wig. He was wearing a black jacket, black pants, black and white runners, and a face covering at the time of the attempted robbery. He was also carrying a hammer.

Police describe the second suspect as a male with a medium to thin build, who was wearing a black hooded jacket, blue jeans, black shirt, white winter hat, brown winter boots and a face covering during the robbery attempt. He was carrying a black bag and a hammer.

The third suspect is believed to be a female with a thin build and say she was wearing a black hooded winter jacket, black pants, a black and checkered patterned toque as well as a face covering.

Anyone with information, including any security or dash cam video from the area between 12:30 and 1:00 p.m. is asked to contact Halton police at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.