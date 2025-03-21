More charges laid against two Burlington residents in Taylor Swift ticket scam

Denise Tisor is seen in this image. A number of people who spoke to CTV News Toronto claim the Burlington, Ont. resident accepted nearly $300,000 for over 400 tickets to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert dates in Toronto.

A woman and man charged in Toronto for allegedly selling fake tickets to Taylor Swift concerts are facing new charges in Halton Region in connection with similar cases of fraud, which police say resulted in losses of about $140,000.

On Friday, Halton Regional Police announced the result of their investigation, which began in November, into a number of complaints involving fraudulent or undelivered concert tickets that were bought from a third-party vendor, who allegedly went by the name “Denise Blackhawk” on Facebook.

Police said they received further complaints from victims inside and outside the region during the course of their investigation. In total, investigators got 75 complaints and confirmed 55 incidents of fraud.

On Thursday, police executed a search warrant at a Burlington residence, and they seized three Dell laptops, an HP laptop, a Samsung tablet, paper documents and four cellphones.

Investigators arrested 44-year-old Denise Tisor and 56-year-old David Blake. Both have been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and money laundering. Tisor is also facing an additional charge of fraud over $5,000.

They have been released on an undertaking.

Tisor and Blake are facing separate charges in Toronto also related to Taylor Swift concert tickets.

Woman charged in Taylor Swift ticket scam A Burlington, Ont. woman who allegedly sold fake tickets to Taylor Swift’s concerts in Toronto and scammed fans out of tens of thousands of dollars.

Toronto police said the tickets were advertised on Facebook Marketplace, with some being sold as early as Aug. 2023.

The buyers were advised their tickets wouldn’t be available until the days leading up to their concert. However, the 28 victims who made the report to Toronto police were not able to access the tickets.

Police said when the victims requested their money back, the accused informed them that the money was gone.

Tisor allegedly made nearly $70,000 from the incidents Toronto police investigated.

In November, Tisor told CTV News Toronto that she had also fallen victim to the scam and filed a police report on her own accord.

Swift performed six sold-out shows in Toronto that month as part of her Eras Tour.