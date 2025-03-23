Police investigating after man found dead in Oakville

Police are on the scene of a suspicious death in Oakville on Saturday, March 22, 2025. (CTV News Toronto)

Halton police are investigating after a man in his 40s was found dead in a building in downtown Oakville Saturday afternoon.

Police said they got a call around 5:30 p.m. to a building on Lakeshore Road East, near Navy Street, for a deceased person.

Speaking at the scene, Const. Ryan Anderson said police were treating the death as suspicious.

So far, the cause of death has not been determined.

Anderson said the person who made the discovery and called the police knew the victim. He did not provide further details about how the two knew each other.

Meanwhile, police are urging motorists who have dashcam footage and drove by the area between 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. to contact them.

“We’re asking anybody who might have been in the area and saw something suspicious to give us a call,” Anderson said.