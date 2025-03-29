Ontario Fire Marshal called following Burlington house fire

Fire crews can be seen battling a house fire in a Burlington neighbourhood on March 29, 2025. (Andrew Collins / CTV News Toronto)

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified after a house fire in Burlington that started late Saturday morning.

Halton police officers and Burlington Fire crews attended a home on Mount Forest Drive near Brant Street at around 10:30 a.m.

Crews were met with heavy smoke and flames upon arrival, according to fire officials.

Video from the scene shows heavy smoke and large flames shooting out of the home’s roof.

Burlington fire Flames can be seen shooting through the roof of a home in Burlington. (Andrew Collins / CTV News Toronto)

Firefighters searched the home and found a cat that they say they were able to rescue.

One person was taken to the hospital. No details were provided about their condition.

Burlington Fire says a second house that was “exposed to the primary home” was involved, and that there is substantial damage to the house where the fire originated.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified.

Police have closed Mount Forest between Tyrell Road and Royal Drive while firefighting operations wrap up.