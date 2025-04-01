4 suspects wanted after armed home invasion and attempted carjacking in Oakville

A Halton Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated image. (Twitter/Halton Regional Police)

Police are searching for four suspects following an early morning armed home invasion and attempted carjacking in Oakville over the weekend.

Halton police say just before 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, four males forced their way into the back patio door of a home near Meadowridge Drive and Dundas Street East.

Two of the suspects then allegedly confronted a male and female resident and demanded the keys to their vehicles.

Police say a “brief confrontation” led to one suspect striking the male resident in the face with an unknown object.

The four suspects then fled the home after stealing a handbag.

They were not successful in taking the vehicle keys or vehicles.

The male resident sustained a minor physical injury in the confrontation, investigators said.

Police say the four suspects are only described as male and were last seen wearing dark-coloured clothing and face masks.

One of them was allegedly seen holding a handgun.

Anyone with further information or dashcam video from the area of Meadowridge Drive and Craigleith Road between 5 and 5:45 a.m. on March 29 is asked to contact Halton Regional Police Service at 905-825-4777, ext. 2216, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.