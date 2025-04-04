Oakville Uber driver charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a passenger: police

Halton police allege an Uber driver from Oakville sexually assaulted one of his passengers inside the vehicle.

Halton police believe there may be more victims after arresting and charging an Oakville Uber driver with sexual assault following an incident last month.

Police say at around 2:30 a.m. on March 23, an Uber driver operating a black Toyota Camry picked up a woman in the area of Pearl and James streets in Burlington.

It is alleged that after arriving at her requested destination, the driver sexually assaulted the woman inside the car. She did not sustain any physical injuries, police say.

Halton police say they have arrested Hassan Ali Khan, 24, of Oakville and charged him with sexual assault. The charges have not been tested in court.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

They’re also reminding victims that there is no statue of limitation when it comes to reporting sexual assault.