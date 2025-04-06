2 men from Halton Hills charged after Georgetown temple vandalized

A Halton Regional Police logo is shown on a vehicle in Oakville, Ont., Wednesday, Jan.18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan

Two men from Halton Hills have been charged with mischief after a sign at a Hindu temple in Georgetown was vandalized.

The incident happened on March 30 at Sri Krishna Brundavana Temple at 14 Main St. S., near Highway 7 (Guelph Street).

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) said that day at about 1:10 am. two male suspects wearing hooded sweatshirts were seen leaving a pub in the downtown area before walking over to place of worship.

“Security footage captured the suspects ripping down and damaging a sign at the front of the temple,” police said in an April 3 news release.

Following the incident, police identified two suspects, who on Apr. 5 turned themselves in to authorities.

Matthew Maciejko, 24, and Nathan Pobgee, 25, both of Halton Hills, have both been charged with mischief under $5,000. They were both released on a promise to appear in court in Milton at a later date.

Media Officer Const Jeff Dillon told CP24 that all evidence in this case will be “presented to the Crown and the Crown will determine if any hate motivation is applicable on sentencing as an aggravating factor.”

Anyone with further information is asked to contact HRPS’s 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777, ext. 2416, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.