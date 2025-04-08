Car stolen, resident injured following home invasion in Oakville: police

A Halton Regional Police officer is seen standing behind a shattered window after an Oakville home invasion. (CP24)

Three people are wanted after stealing a car and injuring a resident during a home invasion in Oakville on Tuesday.

Halton police say at around 11 p.m. on April 7, three suspects forced entry through the front door of a home in the area of Randall Street and Watson Avenue.

One of the suspects allegedly had a large knife, according to police.

Once inside, police say the suspects confronted a man and woman living in the home and demanded the keys to a Land Rover that was parked in the driveway.

A physical altercation allegedly ensued, and police say the suspects were able to find the keys and flee in the Land Rover.

Police say the male resident suffered minor injuries due to the altercation.

All three suspects are described by police as men who were wearing dark-coloured clothing and face masks at the time of the home invasion.

Investigators also describe the suspect vehicle as a light-coloured sedan believed to be a Honda Civic.

Anyone with information, including any security or dashcam video from the area on Tuesday the hours of 10:30 and 11:30 p.m. on April 7, are asked to contact Halton police at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.