Man arrested following attempted smash-and-grab at Burlington mall

One person has been arrested following an attempted smash-and-grab robbery earlier this week in Burlington.

The incident happened on Monday at a jewelry store inside Burlington Centre Mall, near Guelph Line and Fairview Street.

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) said at about 4:40 p.m., four male suspects dressed in all black, wearing face coverings and gloves, and armed with hammers entered the shopping centre.

“As the suspects were walking towards the Peoples Jewellers they were confronted by a lone security guard, and attempted to the flee,” police said in a news release.

They added that the guard was able to “successfully arrest one of the males,” however the three other suspects fled the area in a newer model of a white Honda Civic.

No one was injured during the attempted robbery and no merchandise was stolen, police said.

Officers arrived at the scene and took custody of the suspect.

Sangang Dorjee, 18, of no fixed address, has been charged with attempt robbery, disguise with intent, and assault with a weapon.

Police did not provide descriptions for the outstanding suspects.

Investigators said they have determined the vehicle involved in this attempted robbery is also connected to an attempted carjacking last month in Brampton.

That incident happened on March 31 when three suspects allegedly attacked a man in a parking lot as he attempted to enter his car.

Police said the suspects demanded that the male hand over car keys and cellphone. The victim managed to fight off the suspects and all three then fled in the white Honda Civic.

The investigations are is ongoing

Anyone with further information about either of these incidents is asked to contact HRPS’s 3 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777, ext. 2316, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.