Man who allegedly exposed himself along Oakville trail system could be responsible for other incidents: police

Halton police are looking to identify a man accused of committing an indecent act along an Oakville trail system who they also believe is responsible for similar offences last year.

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) say on April 4, a woman was running on the trail system near the intersection of Neyagawa Boulevard and Dundas Street West when she noticed a man pass her on a bike.

The woman alleges that further down the trail, she noticed the same man walking towards her with his pants undone.

“When confronted, the suspect ran in the opposite direction,” HRPS said in a release on Monday.

Police added that the man did not speak to or touch the woman.

Investigators believe the same suspect may be responsible for three similar incidents that happened between June and October of 2024 along the trail systems north of Dundas Street between Sixth Line and Neyagawa Boulevard.

They say in all three incidents, the suspect “exposed himself or appeared to be committing an indecent act,” but did not speak to or physically touch any victim.

Police describe the suspect as a man between 25 and 40 years old, standing between five-foot-eight and five-foot-ten with white or light brown skin, short dark brown or black hair, and a medium build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact HRPS at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.