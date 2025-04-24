Etobicoke man facing additional charges in child sexual assault investigation: police

Halton Regional Police release photo of man arrested in alleged sexual assault of a minor he contacted through social media (HRP photos).

Police in Halton have laid additional charges against a man previously charged with sex crimes involving a child, late last year.

As a result of the original media release, police say a new victim has since come forward and investigators launched a separate investigation earlier this month.

On Tuesday, at an undisclosed location in Oakville, investigators say they arrested 36-year-old Masoud Abdulla, of Etobicoke.

He is now facing several additional charges including three counts of sexual assault, luring and the making of child pornography, police say.

Abdulla was previously charged with one count of sexual assault, luring by telecommunications, sexual interference, and obtaining sexual services for consideration.

Investigators allege Abdulla used social media to initially connect with a 13-year-old child and fostered a relationship that “lasted multiple years.”

Police say the accused communicated with the victim through Facebook, Snapchat, and text messages, and would pick her up away from her home to avoid alerting her guardians.

Police also allege the offences took place in Halton, Niagara, and Toronto, though none of the allegations have been tested in court.

Still, investigators believe there could be more victims. Police say Abdulla used the social media handles “Anwar Nyce” and “tsmith9423.”

Anyone with information or who believes they may have been victimized is asked to contact the HRPS Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit at 905-825-4777 ext. 8970.

With files from CTV Toronto’s Laura Sebben