Driver blows 3x legal limit while speeding 200 km/h in Oakville

OPP have laid numerous charges against a Toronto driver for open alcohol and impaired driving. (X/@OPP_HSD)

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid numerous charges against a Toronto driver after police allege they were pulled over with open alcohol and blew three times the legal limit.

In a post on X, the OPP’s Highway Safety Division says a driver was stopped going 200km/h by officers along Highway 407 in Oakville near Neyagawa Boulevard at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

OPP says the driver told them he was “running late for work,” before blowing over three times the legal limit of alcohol.

A picture shows two 1.14 L bottles of Crown Royal whiskey – with one appearing to be empty – and two smaller bottles of Crystal Head vodka in one seat of the car.

OPP say the 25-year-old driver from Toronto has been charged with impaired, dangerous and stunt driving, being a novice driver with an alcohol level above zero, as well as having alcohol readily available in a vehicle.

He has been handed a 90-day licence suspension, and his vehicle will be impounded for 14 days.