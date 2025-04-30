Shooting in Burlington parking lot leaves 1 man dead: police

One man is dead following a shooting in a parking lot in Burlington, Halton Regional Police say.

It happened at around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday in a parking lot at 1881 Fairview Street, near Brant Street.

Police said they located a man who had been shot and he was taken to hospital, where he later died.

“Investigators believe this was a targeted incident and there is no known risk to public safety,” police said in a news release.

“Police have not made any arrests and do not have any suspect descriptions to provide.”

Investigators are asking anyone with dash camera footage of the area between the hours of 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. to contact the major crime bureau at 905-825-4776.