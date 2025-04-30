Vehicle of interest sought after deadly shooting in Burlington restaurant parking lot

Halton Regional Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in his 50s in the parking lot of a Mandarin restaurant in Burlington.

Police are trying to locate a vehicle of interest wanted in connection with the deadly shooting of a man in a restaurant parking lot in Burlington.

According to investigators, a man in his 50s was gunned down in a parking lot on Fairview Street, near Brant Street, at around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Investigators have not yet released any information on possible suspects but are describing the incident as a “targeted” shooting.

Burlington shooting Police respond to a deadly shooting in a parking lot in Burlington on Tuesday, April 29, 2025.

As part of their investigation into the homicide, police said they are now searching for the driver of a grey, newer model Honda Civic with tinted windows and black alloy rims.

Speaking at the scene on Wednesday morning, Const. Jeff Dillon told reporters that the victim had been dining at the nearby Mandarin Restaurant before he was shot and killed.

“It is going to be traumatic for sure for everyone that was there,” Dillon said of the other restaurant patrons.

“It is not something you are going to expect when you are dining at a restaurant.”

Police have not yet publicly identified the victim.

Investigators are asking anyone with dash camera footage of the area between the hours of 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. to contact the major crime bureau at 905-825-4776.