Oakville man facing obstruction charge related to Six Nations investigation

A heavy police presence was reported in Six Nations of the Grand River on Wednesday morning as officers from multiple agencies executed a warrant at a tobacco manufacturing facility. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News)

An Oakville man was arrested Wednesday at the scene of a police investigation in Six Nations of the Grand River.

Six Nations Police said their officers, along with Ontario Provincial Police, executed a search warrant at a tobacco manufacturing facility on Chiefswood Road. They said it was “operated by a non-Indigenous criminal network who do not reside on the territory.”

Police also said profits from the operation were not invested in or used by the Six Nations community.

No further information about the investigation, or any arrests, have been released.

One person, however, has been charged.

Police said they were maintaining security on Chiefswood Road when, around 2:45 p.m., officers spotted a vehicle in a driveway with deflated tires.

According to a media release on Friday, they learned the driver had taken a knife to the tires.

Police said it was done for the purpose of “intentionally blocking the entranceway.”

The driver, 47-year-old Francois Cadieux of Oakville, was arrested at the scene and charged with obstructing a police officer.