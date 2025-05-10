Man charged following three-vehicle collision in Halton Hills

A Halton Regional Police logo is shown on a vehicle in Oakville, Ont., Wednesday, Jan.18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan

A 25-year-old man has been charged after a three-vehicle collision in Halton Hills that left one driver seriously injured Friday night.

Halton police said it happened on Highway 25 near 22 Side Road at 6:20 p.m.

The 25-year-old was driving a Tesla Model 3 on the northbound lanes when he collided with a Volkswagen Jetta and a Toyota Corolla, which were on the opposite side of the highway, police said.

As a result, the drivers lost control and ended up off the road, police said. The driver of the Toyota was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Police said the Tesla driver fled the scene but was shortly located and arrested nearby.

He has been charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm, failure to stop at the scene of an accident and failure to comply with a release order.

Police are asking anyone with information, including dashcam footage, to contact them at 905-825-4747 ext. 5065 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.