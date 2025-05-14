2 suspects arrested, 4 more wanted in connection with robbery at mall in Burlington

Police in Halton Region have charged two suspects and are looking for four others after a Nike store in a mall in Burlington was robbed earlier this month.

Halton Regional Police said a group of male suspects attended Mapleview Shopping Centre on Fairview Street on the evening of May 2, walked into the Nike store and allegedly stole clothing items.

When they ran away, mall security chased the suspects and caught up with them in the parking lot, police said.

During the confrontation, one suspect allegedly deployed a bear spray on a mall security employee, allowing the group to get into a vehicle and drive away.

The employee was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Investigators later determined that the vehicle used was stolen out of Hamilton and identified two of the six suspects.

In a news release on Wednesday, police said 19-year-old Tyson Larsh and a 17-year-old boy were arrested in Hamilton earlier this week. Both have been charged with robbery.

Meanwhile, police do not have descriptions of the other four suspects. They are asking anyone with information to contact them at 905-825-4777 ext. 2316 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.