Man charged after allegedly attempting to rob store in Burlington mall at knifepoint

A Halton Regional Police logo is shown on a vehicle in Oakville, Ont., Wednesday, Jan.18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan

A man is facing charges after allegedly trying to rob a store inside of a Burlington mall at knifepoint earlier this week.

Halton police say a masked suspect went to the Rogers store inside Burlington Centre Mall at around 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Once he was inside, officials allege he brandished a knife and forced a store employee into a backroom, where he then stole an undisclosed quantity of cell phones.

However, as the suspect tried to leave the store, a security guard intervened and brought him into custody with the help of Halton police officers.

Police say the security guard sustained a minor physical injury following the confrontation.

On Friday, police charged 26-year-old Muayad Al-Qayasi, of Mississauga, with a number of offences, including robbery and assault with intent to resist arrest. The charges have not been tested in court.

Investigators say they saw a black sedan in the mall’s parking lot at the time and are asking anyone with information or footage of that vehicle to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.