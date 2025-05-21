Police searching for man accused of masturbating in front of women on GO trains in Hamilton and Burlington

Halton police are searching for a man who allegedly masturbated in front of women on two GO train trips between Toronto, Hamilton, and Burlington earlier this month.

Police in Halton are searching for a man who allegedly masturbated in front of women on two separate GO train trips between Toronto, Hamilton, and Burlington earlier this month.

Police say the first incident happened on May 7 on a Lakeshore West GO Train travelling from Toronto’s Union Station to Hamilton’s West Harbour station at around 9:30 p.m.

In a release, Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) said the man was sitting in train 1733, coach 2317, when he “continuously masturbated over his shorts while staring at a female passenger.”

He was described as wearing a blue V-neck t-shirt, grey jacket, dark shorts, black crocs, and a beige baseball cap with a logo on it at the time.

GO train indecent act Halton police are searching for a man who allegedly masturbated in front of women on two GO train trips between Toronto, Hamilton, and Burlington earlier this month.

The second incident happened on May 10, according to police, on a Lakeshore West GO Train travelling from Union to Burlington’s Aldershot station at around 11:15 p.m.

That time, the suspect was sitting in train 1739, coach 2227, when he “exposed his genitals to a female passenger and masturbated in her presence.”

In that instance, police say he was wearing a black t-shirt, shorts, black crocs, a beige baseball cap, and headphones.

Investigators further describe the man as having a large to medium build and standing between six-foot-two to six-foot-four.

Neither one of the victims was injured in either of the interactions, police say.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with further information is asked to contact HRPS at 905-825-4777, ext. 2216, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.