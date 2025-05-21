Police searching for man accused of masturbating in front of women on GO trains in Hamilton and Burlington

Police in Halton are searching for a man who allegedly masturbated in front of women on two separate GO train trips between Toronto, Hamilton, and Burlington earlier this month.
Police say the first incident happened on May 7 on a Lakeshore West GO Train travelling from Toronto’s Union Station to Hamilton’s West Harbour station at around 9:30 p.m.
In a release, Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) said the man was sitting in train 1733, coach 2317, when he “continuously masturbated over his shorts while staring at a female passenger.”
He was described as wearing a blue V-neck t-shirt, grey jacket, dark shorts, black crocs, and a beige baseball cap with a logo on it at the time.
The second incident happened on May 10, according to police, on a Lakeshore West GO Train travelling from Union to Burlington’s Aldershot station at around 11:15 p.m.
That time, the suspect was sitting in train 1739, coach 2227, when he “exposed his genitals to a female passenger and masturbated in her presence.”
In that instance, police say he was wearing a black t-shirt, shorts, black crocs, a beige baseball cap, and headphones.
Investigators further describe the man as having a large to medium build and standing between six-foot-two to six-foot-four.
Neither one of the victims was injured in either of the interactions, police say.
This investigation is ongoing and anyone with further information is asked to contact HRPS at 905-825-4777, ext. 2216, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.