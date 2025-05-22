‘Disappointed and puzzled’: Hundreds of trees uprooted, damaged in Halton Hills parks

150 potted trees are seen in Acton's Wallace Park before they were reportedly ripped up. (Halton Hills)

More than 100 trees have been uprooted or damaged at two parks in Halton Hills this month.

In a news release, the town says a 25-year-old pine tree in Georgetown’s Jubilee Park was destroyed, and 150 newly planted trees in Acton’s Wallace Park were uprooted.

“There is no excuse for this intentional destruction,” Halton Hills Mayor Ann Lawlor said in the release issued Thursday. “One of the best features of our town is our beautiful trees and I am profoundly disappointed about the deliberate vandalism of public property.”

Lawlor said it was during a townwide clean-up day in Jubilee Park that she noticed axe cuts on the “mature” pine tree.

“It had been girdled, with cuts through the bark around the trunk diameter to kill it by disrupting its ability to absorb nutrients,” she said.

On May 8, volunteers planted about 150 potted trees, but the town says by Mother’s Day, neighbourhood residents noticed they had been ripped up.

The town says community members attempted to save the trees by replanting and watering them.

A community not-for-profit, Trees for Halton Hills, filed a report with the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS).

“One of the many things that sets Halton Hills apart is the great pride residents take in their community,” said Roger Wilkie, HRPS Deputy Chief of Frontline Operations in the release. “Vandalism of these, and any public space in our region, are crimes that we, as your police service, take seriously and will not tolerate.”

“[I’m] disappointed and puzzled as to why someone would go to the trouble to do this,” said Don Trant, volunteer board member with Trees for Halton Hills. “We were expanding the edge of the forest by planting native trees which means that they are less susceptible to pests and disease and would provide an environment for other wildlife.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact HRPS at 905-825-4777 ext. 2416.