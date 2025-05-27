Car crash in Burlington sends 2 people to hospital, SIU invokes mandate

Appleby Line between Britannia and Derry roads in Burlington is closed for a crash investigation

Ontario’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate after two people were injured in a collision in Burlington that involved a vehicle linked to break-and-enters on Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred near Appleby Line and Derry Road.

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) said they responded to two separate home invasion break-and-enters in Oakville at 3 a.m. and Milton at 4 a.m.

In both instances, the same suspect vehicle was used, police said.

Officers later tracked the vehicle in Burlington after it collided with a hydro pole. Images from the scene show a white car on its side and a knocked-down hydro pole.

Five people inside the car were taken into custody shortly after. Police said two occupants were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, no residents were injured during the break-and-enters, police said.

The circumstances that led to the crash are not immediately known.

On Tuesday afternoon, SIU spokesperson Monica Hudon confirmed that the agency is investigating the crash.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates police conduct that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact HRPS or Crime Stoppers anonymously.