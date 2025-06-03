Police, SIU investigating death of two men inside Burlington home

Police and the Special Investigations Unit are at a Burlington home on Tuesday morning.

Police and the province’s Special Investigations Unit are probing the circumstances surrounding the death of two men inside a home in Burlington early Tuesday morning.

In a news release issued Tuesday, the SIU said at around 12:30 a.m., Halton Regional Police received multiple 911 calls from a residence on Cornerstone Drive, located in the area of Appleby Line and Dundas Street.

The SIU said preliminary information suggests that when officers first arrived at the home for an unknown disturbance call, a man fled upstairs and was subsequently found with a self-inflicted injury.

Despite life-saving efforts, the 28-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, the release read.

The SIU said another man was later found dead inside the home.

A woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries, the SIU added.

The SIU, an arms-length civilian agency, is called in to investigate any time an officer is involved in an incident that results in death, serious injuries, allegations sexual assault, or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

Four investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case, the SIU said, and three witness officials have been designated.

Halton Regional Police are conducting a parallel criminal investigation into the deadly incident.

Police have not released any information about the relationship between the two men or the woman who was injured.

In a post on social media, police noted that they do not believe there is any threat to public safety.

On Tuesday, Halton police cruisers and an SIU vehicle could be seen parked outside the front of the home, which was cordoned off with police tape.

One neighbour told CP24 that loud fights were common at the residence where police were called on Tuesday morning.

“We went to bed probably around 11:30 and around 12:30 we heard yelling and screaming but didn’t get up to check it out just because I mean that’s a regular occurrence since 2016, since I’ve been living here,” he said.

The SIU said a spokesperson is expected to provide an update on the incident at a news conference at 10:30 a.m.