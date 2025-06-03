SIU investigating incident at Burlington home

Police and the Special Investigations Unit are at a Burlington home on Tuesday morning.

The province’s police watchdog is investigating an incident at a Burlington home early Tuesday morning.

Few details have been released about the investigation, which involves a home on Cornerstone Drive, located in the area of Appleby Line and Dundas Street.

In an email to CP24, police said they were called to the residence shortly before 1 a.m. but would not disclose the nature of the call. Images from the scene show that the front of the home is cordoned off by police tape.

A Special Investigations Unit (SIU) vehicle could be seen parked outside the home on Tuesday morning and in a post on social media, police confirmed that the arms-length civilian agency has invoked its mandate.

The SIU is called in to investigate any time an officer is involved in an incident that results in death, serious injuries, allegations sexual assault, or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

Police said there is “no known risk to public safety” and directed further inquiries to the SIU.