Burlington man charged in fuel tanker crash that spilled ’large amount’ of diesel on QEW

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested a man in connection with a fuel tanker rollover that spilled over 50,000 litres of diesel on QEW (OPP photos).

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested a Burlington man in connection with a January fuel tanker rollover that spilled “a large amount” of diesel and shut down the QEW near Lincoln Ont. for hours.

In a news release issued Friday, officials say the driver of a black Mercedes was allegedly “brake-checking” and driving aggressively on the Fort Erie-bound lanes of the highway around 7:45 a.m. on Jan. 12.

That’s when police say a white SUV swerved and struck a tanker truck.

“The fuel tanker truck rolled through the highway barrier fence and came to rest on the South Service Rd spilling a large amount of its load of 53,000 litres of diesel fuel onto the ground and causing environmental damage,” police wrote.

It’s alleged the Mercedes driver fled the scene and “did not report their involvement” in the collision to investigators.

As a result, police have charged 59-year-old Mirkarim Mousavi of Burlington with dangerous operation causing bodily harm and failing to stop at an accident resulting in bodily harm.

Mousavi was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in a St. Catharines courtroom on June 9, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident or another, is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).