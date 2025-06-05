Milton man accused of sex assault arrested for allegedly violating release condition

Ehsan Ansari is seen in this police photo.

A 59-year-old man accused of sexual assault has been rearrested after allegedly violating his release condition not to practice healing services.

In a news release on Thursday, Halton Regional Police said Ehsan Ansari was taken into custody the previous day and charged with two counts of failing to comply with the release order.

Ansari, who operated a Holistic centre in Milton, has been prohibited from continuing his services while he awaits the outcome of his case.

“Investigators determined Ansari has continued to operate a holistic centre in Milton under a new business name, ‘Sunnah Hijama,’” police allege.

Ansari was first arrested last year after a woman who visited his centre, “Holistic Hijama,” was sexually assaulted during her visit.

He was charged with two counts of sexual assault. The charges have not been tested in court.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and anyone who received treatment by Ansari at both holistic centres are being urged to contact them at 905-825-4777 ext. 8970.