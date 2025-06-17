Man arrested after allegedly committing indecent acts on Lakeshore West GO trains

A Halton Regional Police logo is shown on a vehicle in Oakville, Ont., Wednesday, Jan.18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan

A 41-year-old man wanted after allegedly committing indecent acts on Lakeshore West GO trains has been arrested.

Halton Regional Police said the suspect was arrested early Tuesday morning as he was getting off a train at West Harbour GO station in Hamilton.

Police have been looking for him since issuing a news release last month detailing the alleged incidents.

They said the first one happened on the evening of May 7 on board the Lakeshore West train heading to Hamilton. The suspect continuously masturbated over his shorts while staring at a female passenger, police allege.

The second incident occurred on the evening of May 10 on board another Lakeshore West train to Aldershot GO. Police allege the same man exposed his genitals to a female passenger and masturbated in her presence.

Police released a photo of the suspect on May 21. Since then, investigators said they received two additional reports involving the same suspect that occurred on May 8 and 12.

“The occurrences were similar in nature and took place on the Lakeshore West GO train in the late evening and involved female victims,” police said in a news release.

The suspect has been identified as Jonathan Gordon from Hamilton. He has been charged with four counts of an indecent act.

Police said they believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information to call 905-825-4777 ext. 2216 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.