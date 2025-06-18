Halton Region warns of potential measles exposure in Oakville

A dose of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccination awaits the next patient during a vaccine clinic at Southwestern Public Health in St. Thomas, Ont. on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Geoff Robins

Halton Region says it is investigating a confirmed case of measles in Oakville.

Halton Region Public Health (HRPH) did not release further details about the case but said possible exposure may have occurred at 3075 Hospital Gate in the North Oakville Medical Building, near Dundas Street West, on June 12 from 2:10 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

HRPH says measles is a highly contagious disease that spreads “easily” through the air and any visitors to the building during the noted times should check their immunization records and watch for measles symptoms for 21 days after exposure.

Symptoms include a high fever, a red and blotchy rash that starts on the face and spreads down the body, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and small, white spots on the inside of the mouth.

Public Health Ontario (PHO) says a total of 2,083 confirmed and probable measles cases have been reported in the province since an outbreak began in October 2024.

Earlier this month, an infant in southwestern Ontario who contracted measles from their mother before birth and was born prematurely died.