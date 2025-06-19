Man arrested, 2 other suspects sought after shot fired during Oakville home invasion

A 20-year-old man has been arrested, and two other suspects are being sought after a gun was fired during a home invasion in Oakville early Thursday morning.

Halton Regional Police said three suspects attended a residence on Brookfield Crescent at 4 a.m. and forced their way in through the back door.

The sounds of breaking glass alerted the occupants, prompting them to confront the suspects, one of whom was armed with a handgun, police said.

The suspects fled, police said, with one going down the basement, where responding officers later found him and brought him into custody.

During the incident, a shot was fired by one suspect, police said. They noted no one was hit by gunfire, and no property was taken.

“Auto theft is believed to be the motivation for the home invasion,” police said in a news release Thursday afternoon.

The arrested suspect has been identified as Trevaughn Walker from North York. He is facing charges of robbery with a firearm and disguise with intent. The charges have not been tested in court.

Police have limited descriptions of the two remaining male suspects, only saying they wore dark-coloured clothing and face masks.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a dark-coloured sedan.

Police are asking anyone with information, including security or dashcam video, in the area of Brookfield Road and Lakeshore Road West between 3:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. to contact them at 905-825-4777, ext. 2216, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).