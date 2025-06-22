Police seek help identifying suspect after teen girl sexually assaulted in Georgetown

A Halton Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated image. (Twitter/Halton Regional Police)

Police in Halton Region are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in a sexual assault in Georgetown on Friday.

Halton Regional Police said a group of youths were walking in the area of Dominion Gardens Park around 10:30 p.m. when an unknown man approached and engaged them in conversation.

“While interacting, the male distanced himself from the group alongside one of the female youths and subsequently sexually assaulted her,” police allege in a news release on Saturday.

The man fled on foot and was last seen headed towards Christ the King Catholic Secondary School.

He is described as a South Asian male between 20 and 25 years old, standing five feet six to five feet nine inches tall, with a thin build, black hair, and a scruffy beard. Police said the man was last seen wearing black pants, a black t-shirt and white shoes.

In the wake of the incident, police issued a public safety advisory, urging residents in the area to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or persons.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators at 805-825-4777 ext. 8970.