Roads reopen in Burlington and Oakville after smoke from grass fires reduces visibility

Highway 407 is closed in both directions in the Burlington and Oakville area as a result of several grass fires producing heavy smoke on Monday. (David Isaila/Supplied)

All lanes of Highway 407 are reopen in the Burlington and Oakville area after several grass fires produced heavy smoke and caused visibility issues.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the eastbound and westbound lanes of the 407 are now open after a full closure between the QEW and Bronte Road on Monday evening.

At the time, OPP warned drivers on social media about visibility issues in the area as a result of the fires.

“The smoke is very thick affecting visibility,” OPP said. “Motorists should avoid the area and take an alternate route.”

Burlington fire Highway 407 is closed in both directions in the Burlington and Oakville area as a result of several grass fires producing heavy smoke on Monday. (David Isaila/Supplied)

Halton Police said Burlington Fire crews were responding to “multiple” grass fires along the railway tracks in the area of Upper Middle Road and Appleby Line, and Tremaine and No. 2 Side roads.

They said no injuries were reported.