Illegal truck terminal in Halton Hills fined, prohibited from operating on property

An illegal truck depot on Winston Churchill Boulevard in Halton Hills has been fined, and prohibited from using the property on which it was operating and ordered to restore it.

One Value Limited along with two of its directors were recently convicted of one zoning charge (illegal use) and three site alteration charges: two for failing to obtain a site alteration permit and one for failing to comply with a site alteration order.

Further, the court has issued a prohibition order under the Provincial Offences Act, which prohibits an individual or entity from engaging in certain activities related to the offence they were convicted of.

“(This order) is typically issued to prevent further harm, protect the public, or ensure compliance with provincial regulations. In the case of an illegal site alteration, it can also require restoration of the property,” the town said in a June 25 news release.

“Our valued farmland must not be destroyed by illegal truck terminals,” Mayor Ann Lawlor added.

Halton Hills says it has been vigilant in enforcing By-law 2010-0050, noting that truck depots can house hundreds of illegally parked trucks. When in use, these vehicles “add to traffic congestion, negatively impact farmland and threaten safety given the size and mobility of these 40-foot tractor trailers,” it said.

The Town of Halton Hills, which has a population of about 64,000, noted that it has a zoning by-law in place that prohibits storing or parking commercial motor vehicles on residential and agricultural properties, most of which are along Steeles Avenue.

“We currently have over 50 properties in Halton Hills with illegal land use violations including illegal truck depots,” Susie Spry, manager of enforcement services, said.