Police dog recovering after being shot when paw ‘contacted a firearm’ during Burlington investigation

A Halton police dog is recovering from being shot in the leg after its paw “contacted a firearm” and caused it to fire during a robbery investigation in Burlington Thursday afternoon.

Halton Regional Police said a K9 officer was in the area of Burloak Drive and Harvester Road to assist members of the Criminal Investigations Bureau who had just arrested a robbery suspect.

“As the officer and dog were conducting a search for discarded property in an outdoor area, the dog’s paw contacted a firearm which discharged resulting in the dog sustaining an injury to its foot,” Halton police media relations officer Const. Jeff Dillon said in an email to CTV News Toronto.

The dog received medical attention and is expected to fully recover, Dillon said. No other injuries were reported in the incident.

A total of two people were taken into custody in connection with the robbery investigation. Police did not release further details about the robbery and what charges the suspects are