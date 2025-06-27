Fraudulent withdrawals of over $150,000 at Burlington bank leads to arrest

A Halton Regional Police logo is shown on a vehicle in Oakville, Ont., Wednesday, Jan.18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan

Halton police have laid multiple charges against a man they say defrauded a Burlington bank out of more than $150,000 last year.

In March 2024, the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) was contacted after a series of fraudulent withdrawals from an account at a Burlington HSBC branch.

The withdrawals totalled $156,000.

Police arrested the person making the withdrawals at the time.

Further investigation by the HRPS Financial Crimes Unit identified an additional suspect who organized the crime.

“To gain access to the bank account, the accused used a fake Ontario Drivers License and made large withdraws via cash and wire transfer,” police said in a release on Friday.

Police executed a search warrant at a Vaughan home on June 26 and arrested the accused. A “large quantity” of psilocybin and an illegal .22 calibre rifle were also found during the search.

Andrew Meeks, 41, of Vaughan, faces several charges, including fraud, drug possession, and unauthorized possession of a firearm.