Man critically injured in Oakville shooting believed to have been targeted, police say

Halton police called to the area of Cross Avenue and Trafalgar Road for reports of a shooting on Friday June 27, 2025 (CP24 photo).

A man is in life-threatening condition after a “targeted” shooting in Oakville early Saturday morning, Halton police say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Cross Avenue and Trafalgar Road just before 12:30 a.m.

Police say a man was sitting inside his parked vehicle outside Hashtag Garden Modern Kitchen and Lounge when two men from another vehicle got out and approached him.

There was a confrontation, and the man was shot, police say. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, the suspects, who were wearing dark clothing and face coverings, fled the parking lot in a late-model grey Honda CR-V SUV, police say.

“Unfortunately, there is limited information available about the suspects at this time. It appears that the victim was specifically targeted in this incident,” police said in a news release.

They are asking anyone with information, including dashcam footage of the area between 11 p.m. Friday and 1 a.m. Saturday, to call 905-825-4776 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).