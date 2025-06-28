Man critically injured in Oakville shooting believed to have been targeted, police say

A man is in life-threatening condition after a “targeted” shooting in Oakville early Saturday morning, Halton police say.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Cross Avenue and Trafalgar Road just before 12:30 a.m.
Police say a man was sitting inside his parked vehicle outside Hashtag Garden Modern Kitchen and Lounge when two men from another vehicle got out and approached him.
There was a confrontation, and the man was shot, police say. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.
Meanwhile, the suspects, who were wearing dark clothing and face coverings, fled the parking lot in a late-model grey Honda CR-V SUV, police say.
“Unfortunately, there is limited information available about the suspects at this time. It appears that the victim was specifically targeted in this incident,” police said in a news release.
They are asking anyone with information, including dashcam footage of the area between 11 p.m. Friday and 1 a.m. Saturday, to call 905-825-4776 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
SHOOTING: OAKVILLE— Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) June 28, 2025
Police are investigating a shooting
Cross Av near Trafalgar Rd
Heavy police presence
Victim has been transported to hospital in a life threatening condition
No ongoing threat to public safety
Updates to follow^pr