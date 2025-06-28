Man critically injured in Oakville shooting, police say

Halton police called to the area of Cross Avenue and Trafalgar Road for reports of a shooting on Friday June 27, 2025 (CP24 photo).

A man is in life-threatening condition after a shooting in Oakville, Halton police say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Cross Avenue and Trafalgar Road, where officials say the victim was located and transported to hospital.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to public safety, but a heavy presence remains in the area as the investigation continues.

This is a developing news story, more details to come...