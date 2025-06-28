Man critically injured in Oakville shooting, police say

A man is in life-threatening condition after a shooting in Oakville, Halton police say.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Cross Avenue and Trafalgar Road, where officials say the victim was located and transported to hospital.
Police say there is no ongoing threat to public safety, but a heavy presence remains in the area as the investigation continues.
This is a developing news story, more details to come...
SHOOTING: OAKVILLE— Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) June 28, 2025
Police are investigating a shooting
Cross Av near Trafalgar Rd
Heavy police presence
Victim has been transported to hospital in a life threatening condition
No ongoing threat to public safety
Updates to follow^pr