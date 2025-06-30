Milton massage therapist charged with sexual assault, Halton police say

A registered massage therapist working at a Milton clinic has been arrested and charged with sexual assault following an incident during a recent massage, police say.

Halton Regional Police allege the offence occurred at the “Massage Addict” location at 1130 Steeles Ave. in Milton. The victim, an adult woman, reported being sexually assaulted during her appointment.

On Friday, police arrested 52-year-old Ayman Alkassem of Mississauga. He has been charged with one count of sexual assault and was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Investigators say Alkassem has also worked at other massage studios, including additional locations in Mississauga.

Police say they believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information to come forward.