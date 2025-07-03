2 teens charged, police reviewing footage after fireworks set off in Oakville crowd on Canada Day

Viewer video sent to CP24 shows people scrambling from police after fireworks were set off in a crowd on Canada Day.

Halton police say they are reviewing footage to try identify a number of young people who set off fireworks in an Oakville crowd on Canada Day.

Some 30,000 people attended the area of Bronte Heritage Park on Canada Day, police estimated. While the vast majority were well behaved, police said they responded to several “isolated acts of disorder” in the evening.

“While the vast majority conducted themselves responsibly and respectfully, and enjoyed the festivities hosted by the Town, large groups of youth assembled across Lakeshore Road away from Bronte Heritage Park well before the official fireworks display was scheduled to commence,” police said in a news release Thursday.

“As darkness approached, several fireworks were dangerously and unlawfully discharged by select youth in this crowd.”

In viewer video submitted to CP24, fireworks can be seen shooting off above the street, with a crowd of people then running and screaming as officers move toward them.

Halton police said officers were attempting to disperse the group, to move them out of the downtown area away from the family-friendly events.

“These efforts were, unfortunately, met with defiance from some of the youth, resulting in some additional localized disorder which was quickly and effectively addressed by police,” they said in the release.

No injuries were reported.

Two teens were taken into custody in connection with the incident.

A 16-year-old has been charged with weapons dangerous (bear spray) under the Youth Criminal Justice Act while a 15-year-old was arrested for causing a disturbance.

Both teens have since been charged with municipal bylaw offences around setting off fireworks.

“Police are reviewing additional video, some of which has been provided by members of the public, in an attempt to identify others responsible for acts of public disorder,” police said.

Police are asking anyone with footage or further information to reach out to investigators.