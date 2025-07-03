Search for suspects underway following smash-and-grab robbery at Oakville Place

A search is underway for four suspects who are wanted in connection with a smash-and-grab rbbery at Oakville Place on July 2. (David Ritchie/CTV News Toronto)

Police in Halton Region are searching for at least four suspects who are wanted in connection with a smash-and-grab at a local shopping centre late Wednesday afternoon.

The robbery happened at the Michael Hill jewelry store at Oakville Place at around 5:20 p.m.

Smash-and-grab July 2 oakville place Police are investigating a July 2 smash-and-grab robbery at Oakville Place. (David Ritchie/CTV News Toronto)

Investigators said four masked suspects entered the mall and smashed a cabinet in the store with hammers and possibly bats.

No injuries were reported.

Smash-and-grab robbery July 2 Oakville Place Police are investigating a July 2 smash-and-grab robbery at Oakville Place. (David Ritchie/CTV News Toronto)

Police have not released any suspect descriptions at this point, adding that they’re still investigating whether there may have been a getaway driver.