Search for suspects underway following smash-and-grab robbery at Oakville Place

Police in Halton Region are searching for at least four suspects who are wanted in connection with a smash-and-grab at a local shopping centre late Wednesday afternoon.
The robbery happened at the Michael Hill jewelry store at Oakville Place at around 5:20 p.m.
Investigators said four masked suspects entered the mall and smashed a cabinet in the store with hammers and possibly bats.
No injuries were reported.
Police have not released any suspect descriptions at this point, adding that they’re still investigating whether there may have been a getaway driver.