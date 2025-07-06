Police seeking witnesses, info after cyclist seriously injured in Milton collision

A Halton Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated image. (Twitter/Halton Regional Police)

Police in Halton Region are looking for witnesses and information, as well as video footage, after a cyclist was seriously injured in a collision involving a motorist in Milton late Friday night.

The crash happened at around 11:20 p.m. on July 4 on James Snow Parkway.

Investigators say a 2025 a Toyota RAV4 operated by a 71-year-old Mississauga man was heading southbound on the parkway approaching Main Street East when he struck a cyclist who was also travelling southbound on James Snow.

The cyclist suffered serious injuries and was taken to a trauma centre, they said in a news release.

The motorist remained on scene and is “cooperating with police.”

Halton Regional Police Service’s Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating.

Anyone who saw what happened and has not yet spoken to police is asked to contact the Halton police at 905-825-4747, ext. 5065, or CRU@haltonpolice.ca, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.